New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, one degree below the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 27 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day.

At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 96 per cent.

Delhi residents started their day with "moderate" air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 169.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

