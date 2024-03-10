New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity stood at 65 per cent at 8:30 am.

The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy skies during the day. Light rain or drizzle is expected on March 13, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 165, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

