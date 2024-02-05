New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Schools in Delhi have been directed to resume normal timings from Tuesday following an improvement in the national capital's weather conditions, according to an official order.

Delhi schools were commencing classes from 9 am due to cold weather conditions, following a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) last month.

The DoE had also directed the schools not to hold classes beyond 5 pm.

In an order issued on Monday, the DoE said, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings with effect from Tuesday."

The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents and staff about the change in timings well in time through suitable means of communication.

Earlier, winter vacations in city schools were extended from January 6 to 12 for primary students due to the coldwave conditions.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast dense fog on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius and nine degrees, respectively.

