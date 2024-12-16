New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old Haryana-based security guard was arrested for allegedly duping several women on matrimonial sites by impersonating a high-earning professional, police said on Monday.

The man was identified as Manoj Gahlyan, who was arrested Saturday from northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area.

Police said the matter was taken up for investigation on November 23 on a complaint of a woman filed at the Cyber Police Station of the west district.

"She reported that she had been conned by a man she met on the matrimonial platform. The accused gained her trust before fraudulently obtaining her bank account and credit card details to make unauthorised transactions," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Investigation revealed that the man had been targeting unsuspecting women for years.

Many victims refrained from reporting the fraud due to fear, shame, or to protect their dignity, the officer said.

A special team formed to investigate the matter traced the transactions to Gahlyan's bank accounts, but failed to locate him due to incorrect addresses.

"On December 15, a raid was conducted in the Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, leading to the arrest of Gahlyan. He is a resident of Panipat," the DCP said.

Police recovered five debit cards and a mobile phone from his possession during the raid.

During interrogation, Gahlyan revealed that he earlier worked as a security guard and started defrauding women on matrimonial websites in 2017.

He used fake profiles and posed as a high-ranking manager working in reputed organisations with an annual income of Rs 15-20 lakh, police said.

"He used his salary package to lure women seeking financially stable partners. Once he gained their trust, he manipulated them into sharing their banking details or handing over their cards," the officer said.

Gahlyan may have conned hundreds of women across states, he said, adding the full extent of the money he swindled the women for is still a matter of investigation.

