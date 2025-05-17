New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The national capital woke up to a cloudy sky on Saturday morning with a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees celsius, 2.2 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied with rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 55 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 183, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

