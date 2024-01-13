New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) In an effort to encourage the use of public transport over private vehicles and to better understand the daily experiences of commuters, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took a ride on the Delhi Metro to reach his office on Friday, officials said.

The minister's journey commenced at the Dhansa Bus Metro Station in Najafgarh on the Grey Line and concluded at the Indraprastha metro station, the closest station to the Delhi Secretariat, an official said.

Sharing his experience about the metro ride, Gahlot said in a statement, "I truly enjoyed my ride on the Delhi Metro today. Choosing to travel via public transport contributes to a sustainable and congestion-free city. I appreciate the excellent service provided by DMRC, ensuring a commendable travel experience."

The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station is a key stop on the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, inaugurated on September 18, 2021, the official said.

The official said before the launch of the Dhansa Bus Metro Station, the DMRC service extended only to Najafgarh Station, which commenced operations on October 4, 2019.

Spanning a total length of 4.9 km, the Grey Line has an average daily ridership of 18,859, the official said.

Presently, the extensive Delhi Metro network spans approximately 392.44 km, encompassing 288 stations, he added.

With an average daily ridership of 30 lakh, the DMRC continues to be a crucial component of the public transportation system in the national capital, the official added.

