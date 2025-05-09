New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Traffic was hit on Rafi Marg after a tree was uprooted near the RBI building on Friday, an official here said.

An old tree was uprooted near the Reserve Bank on India (RBI) building early on Friday, affecting traffic on Rafi Marg and Patel Chowk, he said.

The officer added efforts were underway to remove the tree and clear the road.

