New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi's air quality slipped back to the 'severe' category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 420 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Out of 38 monitoring stations, nine recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category with AQI exceeding 450. Nineteen other stations recorded 'severe' air quality with AQI levels between 400 and 450. The remaining stations recorded AQIs in the 'very poor' category.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's air quality has remained hazardous for over 20 days. On October 30, it first slipped into the 'very poor' category and stayed there for 15 days. It worsened further last Sunday as Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality and stayed so on Monday and Tuesday.

Also Read | results.eci.gov.in: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live News Updates on Official Election Commission Website, Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Assembly Elections Results.

By Wednesday, the air quality was in the 'severe plus' category.

Favorable wind conditions brought slight relief on Thursday but the air quality began deteriorating again, nearing the 'severe' category, on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)