Aizawl, Feb 10 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava has taken over the charge of the Director General of Police of Mizoram.

Srivastava, a 1995 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre who was earlier the special commissioner of Delhi Police was transferred as DGP of Mizoram Police by the Union Home Ministry. He replaces SBK Singh, who has been transferred to Delhi.

On assuming charge of DGP on Wednesday, Srivastava said he felt both privileged as well as humbled in taking the baton to lead the Mizoram Police in its golden jubilee year.

"Humility, honour and honesty shall be the guiding lights as we endeavour to build a future-ready, empathy-guided and professional force of proud Mizo women and men," he said.

On his first day as Mizoram DGP, Srivastava also made a courtesy call to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Home minister Lalchamliana at their respective offices.

