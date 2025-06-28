New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Digital engineering solutions provider Altimetrik on Saturday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, a move which is expected to strengthen its end-to-end services and expand customer reach.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, according to a company statement.

"This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance the scale of Altimetrik's capabilities, bringing together Altimetrik's AI-first, platform-native engineering model and SLK's full technology services stack that will further accelerate the journey towards modernising enterprise platforms for its customers," the statement said.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Altimetrik will leverage SLK's customer relationships, global operational footprint and leadership talent.

Post the completion of the acquisition, the combined entity will serve over 150 enterprise customers worldwide and will also work with major partners like OpenAI, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, and Databricks.

The new company will have over 10,000 employees globally.

"To enable an AI-First business, a robust data cloud infrastructure that is grounded in product and platform engineering rigor is crucial.

"Our investment in SLK reflects our intention to deepen our commitment to customers who are looking for digital, AI-driven solutions that enable business value creation at unparalleled speed and scale," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik.

