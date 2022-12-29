New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Thursday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Lalit Behari Singhal as an independent director to its board.

The company's board, at its meeting held on Thursday, "considered and appointed Lalit Behari Singhal, as an Independent Director of the company with effect from December 29, 2022, for a term of 5 consecutive years", Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Earlier this month, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Dish TV's largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and the promoter family led by its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel were engaged in a legal battle over board representation in the company.

Also Read | Employment News: Fired Tech Workers Mostly Landing New Jobs in 3 Months in the Ongoing Global Macro-Economic Conditions, Says Report.

YBL, having over 24 per cent share, was pushing for reconstitution of the Dish TV board and removal of Goel along with some other persons.

Earlier in June, shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting had rejected the proposal for the reappointment of Goel as its managing director.

In September, shareholders of Dish TV rejected four resolutions in the AGM, including the adoption of the company's financial statements for FY21 and FY22, and the appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan.

Dish TV shareholders, on December 30, 2021, had also rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and the reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director.

Its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel resigned from the board of the company on September 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)