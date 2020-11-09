New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday closed the day with nearly 6 per cent gain after the firm reported a 45.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30.

The stock closed the day with 5.73 per cent gain at Rs 3,423.35 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 6.92 per cent to Rs 3,461.80.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.49 per cent to close at Rs 3,415.

The drug firm on Saturday reported a 45.63 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.78 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,762.94 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 1,492.60 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

