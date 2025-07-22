New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company, on Tuesday reported an over twofold increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 280.02 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dixon Technologies.

Its revenue from operations jumped 95 per cent to Rs 12,835.66 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 6,579.80 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Dixon Technologies' total expenses were Rs 12,478.58 crore in Q1FY26, up 94.5 per cent.

Its revenue from Mobile & EMS Division climbed twofold to Rs 11,663 crore, contributing 91 per cent of the revenue of Dixon Technologies.

However, revenue from its Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED TV & Refrigerator) was down 21 per cent to Rs 672 crore. Contribution of this segment also declined to 5 per cent in Q1FY26 from 513 per cent of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Dixon Technologies' revenue from Home Appliances rose 3 per cent to Rs 313 crore.

However, Lighting Products declined 17 per cent to Rs 188 crore.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 16,112.20 apiece on the BSE, down 1.03 per cent from the previous close.

