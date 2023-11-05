New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) There will be traffic restrictions in parts of Delhi on Monday from 12 noon till midnight for the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday stating that no vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to the I.P. flyover on November 6.

"There will be diversions or restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," it said.

The advisory said commuters should avoid the following roads -- Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from the Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

