New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Realty firm DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 378.12 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 227.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 1,556.53 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,723.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

