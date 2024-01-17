Lucknow/Tiruchirappalli (TN), Jan 17 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday attacked the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and accused it of hatching a conspiracy to destroy the Sanatan culture.

According to a statement issued by his office in Lucknow, Sharma, who participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme in Tiruchirappalli, said the remarks of the ministers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government are highly objectionable towards Sanatan Dharm.

Tamil Nadu minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, had made objectionable remarks against the Sanatan Dharm at an event in Chennai in September last year.

"Sanatan should not only be opposed but it should be abolished. Sanatan Dharm is against social justice and equality. Some things cannot be opposed, they must be abolished. We cannot oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or Covid. We have to eradicate it. Similarly, we have to eradicate Sanatan also," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

Describing Tamil Nadu as a centre of Hindu culture, Sharma said any insult to Sanatan will not be tolerated. "The people of this state have preserved their culture and language till date. As long as Hindus are in majority in the country, no one can spoil the eternal culture of India," he said.

Accusing the Tamil Nadu government of creating obstacles in the implementation of the Centre's schemes, the Rajya Sabha MP said it does not like the progress of the people.

"The benefits of the central schemes are not reaching the people of the state properly. The aim of the Narendra Modi government is to see Tamil Nadu as a developed state. The central government is running many schemes towards that goal," he said.

Sharma said for the benefits of the central schemes to reach the people, it is necessary to have a BJP government in the state.

He said the 'Shaiva' sect has a deep connection with 'Vaishnava', adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi organises Tamil Sangamam every year in Varanasi.

Sharma addressed public meetings at several places under the yatra.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the famous Shri Ranganathar Temple and sought blessings for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister for the third term, the statement said.

