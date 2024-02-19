New Delhi, February 19: Delhi schools have been directed to constitute a committee for surprise checking of school bags to ensure that no student brings any object that may be used to harm fellow students, a circular by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said.

Schools have been directed to ensure that guards at the gates regularly check students' bags and ensure that CCTVs are functional all the time. According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), some incidents have come to their notice where students had indulged in quarrels and fights in and outside the premises during school hours. Delhi Fire: Over 100 Huts Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad; No Causality Reported (Watch Video).

"All the heads of government and private schools of Delhi are hereby directed to put all possible efforts for ensuring safety and security of students in the school premises. In order to make schools a safe and secure place for all concerned, it is imperative for all schools to implement a streamlined framework for ensuring good safety practices for students, parents and staff," a DoE circular said.

"Therefore, all the heads of government and private schools are hereby directed to constitute a committee for random/surprise checking of school bags of students in classrooms and ensure that no student is in possession of any material that may be used to harm fellow students," it said. Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

The heads of schools have also been asked to issue directions to all the guards deputed at entry gates for regular checking of bags for any unwanted/inappropriate article so that no untoward incident happens in schools. "Heads of schools should also ensure that CCTVs are installed in the school and are functional all the time. Visitors should not be allowed to enter the classrooms and staff rooms," the DoE said.