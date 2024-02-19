New Delhi, February 19: Around 130 huts were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi’s Shahbad village area, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 10:17 p.m. on Sunday. Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

“Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused,” said Garg. "No causality or injuries have been reported. Around 130 huts got burned,” Garg added. Further details were awaited.

