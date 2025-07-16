New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a retired Army officer's home and selling them to buy an iPhone, a gold ring and a two-wheeler, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that they have also arrested the jeweller who helped her sell the stolen items.

Also Read | What Is Chakshu? How To Report Fraud Communication? All You Need To Know As Govt Launches New Tool To Fight Online Scam Calls, Fraud SMS and WhatsApp Messages.

The accused was identified as Zarina Begum, a domestic worker, and Ayush Soni, a jeweller who purchased the stolen articles at a throwaway price, they said.

Approximately 150 grams of gold jewellery, a gold ring, an iPhone, a scooter, and Rs 1.2 lakh in cash have been recovered from the duo, police said.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 in Their Bank Accounts on This Day; Check Eligibility, e-KYC and Beneficiary Status To Avoid Delays.

According to a police officer, "A complaint was received on July 3 at the Madhu Vihar police station from Colonel (Retd.) P S Kamal, who reported that a significant quantity of gold and silver ornaments, along with a wristwatch and Rs 12,000 in cash, had gone missing from his house."

The stolen items included nearly 235 grams of gold, 100 grams of silver and a wristwatch.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated. A special police team was formed to investigate the case from all angles.

The breakthrough came when investigators identified Ayush Soni, a resident of Kalyanpuri and owner of a local jewellery shop.

"Soni was apprehended and questioned. Soni confessed to buying stolen gold jewellery from Zarina Begum, a part-time domestic help working at the complainant's residence. He admitted that he melted some of the jewellery and converted it into new ornaments which were found in his shop during a raid," the police officer said.

Police later arrested Zarina Begum from Khichdipur. During interrogation, she admitted to stealing the valuables from her employer's house and selling them to Soni.

She further disclosed that she used the money to purchase an iPhone, a two-wheeler and a gold ring, the officer said. All stolen items were recovered during raids. The motive behind the theft was greed and the desire for a luxurious lifestyle, police added.

"Zarina wanted to quickly uplift her living standard and acquire costly items, while Ayush Soni sought to profit by buying stolen jewellery at cheap prices, remodelling them and selling them at market rates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

Police said neither of the accused has any prior criminal history. Further investigation is ongoing.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)