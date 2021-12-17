New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Department of Telecom (DoT) is working on simplifying the process for setting up satellite networks for expeditious rollout of services, a senior government official said on Friday.

Bharti group-backed OneWeb and US-based SpaceX group firm Starlink Satellite Communications are in the fray to start satellite based broadband services in India.

DoT Deputy Director General S Niraniyan while speaking at Satcom Industry Association event said the government has taken several steps in recent times to boost business in the communications sector.

He enumerated rationalisation of bank guarantees and adjusted gross revenue definition, allowing satellite connectivity to support backhaul connectivity for telecom networks as steps taken by the government in this direction.

More steps are in process that will enhance addressable market for satellite communications, he further noted.

"We are also simplifying clearance procedures for satellite networks so that it takes a minimum amount of time to roll out," Niraniyan said.

He appealed to industry players to regularly participate in the various consultation processes of the government to improvise regulatory processes.

Telecom and broadcast sector regulator Trai has also floated a consultation paper to come up with suggestions to simplify various processes that companies need in these verticals for doing their business.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in its consultation paper on "Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector" has sought views on making all the permissions online and setting up single window clearance system that will coordinate with other ministries concerned involved in granting permission to a telecom or broadcast player.

The paper also talks about simplifying processes for satellite services.

The authority proposes to study existing processes being adopted at various ministries and departments and the efforts required to make them end-to-end online and paperless and make various compliances and reports submissions, including generations of management information system (MIS), etc., through electronic and trackable means of communications.

The paper proposes a single window clearance system for simplified applications form with well-defined processes which should be available on the website of the department and ministries.

The regulator has sought views on time-bound approvals with provision of deemed approvals from the government departments concerned.

It has proposed to involve the Department of Space, power ministry etc also in the process as they too play a key role in various kinds of permits.

