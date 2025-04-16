New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) DP World on Tuesday said it has launched the 'Bharat Africa Setu' platform, which will provide Indian exporters access to 53 African countries where the logistics operator already has a strong footprint.

DP World, in a statement, said the platform will connect India and Africa through sea and air connectivity between ports, economic zones and logistics parks operated by DP World in both geographies.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Africa imports approximately USD 430 billion worth of goods from various countries, presenting a significant market for global exporters.

Currently, India exports USD 28 billion worth of goods to Africa, accounting for 6.5 per cent of Africa's total imports.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

This offers a significant opportunity for India's export economy to grow its share to 12 per cent by 2030, the statement said.

Speaking about the initiative, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: "Our partnership with the Government of India to establish the 'Bharat Africa Setu' will open doors for Indian exporters to the vast opportunity in Africa by enhancing bilateral trade efficiency and improving market access".

The platform, developed under the guidance of India's External Affairs and Commerce and Industry ministries, is aimed at doubling the trade between India and Africa by 2030, besides fuelling south-south cooperation and inclusive growth, DP World said in a statement.

The platform was unveiled by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other dignitaries at the recently held Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai, the company said.

"Africa holds immense promise as a strategic trade partner for India. To fully unlock this potential, it is essential to strengthen connectivity, reduce trade bottlenecks, and empower Indian businesses to access and thrive in Africa's dynamic markets. The Bharat Africa Setu is a concrete step in this direction," the statement quoted Goyal as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)