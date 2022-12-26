New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring lighters and sports goods under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

The other products for which these norms can be issued include potable water bottles and insulated flasks, resin-treated compressed wood laminates and wooden furniture.

Also Read | NDTV Shares Climb 5% in Intra-Day Trade.

The department has floated draft control orders for all these products after consulting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

"Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has prepared a draft quality control order in respect of lighters in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards in order to bring it under mandatory BIS certification keeping in view the human safety and for ensuring the optimum quality of product," according to one of the office memorandums of the department.

Also Read | Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Rates of Full-Cream, Toned, Double-Toned Variants To Be Increased by Rs 2 per Litre in Delhi-NCR From Tomorrow.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

The DPIIT is in the process of formulating QCO for various products.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)