New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a stakeholders meeting with industry and skill training centres on ways to increase women workforce in the logistics sector.

The DPIIT said that the aim of the meeting was to catalyze the participation of women in the logistics sector, a critical component of the nation's Viksit Bharat Vision 2047.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The consultation brought together over 50 professionals from a diverse group which included industry associations, MSMEs, large enterprises, skill training institutes, academia, bilateral and multilateral institutes to discuss and strategize the way forward for gender inclusivity in logistics.

Topics ranged from infrastructural barriers to the need for policy reforms that prioritise women's safety, training, and professional growth figured in the deliberations that took place here in March 22.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Going forward, it said a study will be done to get feedback from all the relevant stakeholders to prepare a roadmap for creating an enabling environment for increasing women workforce participation in the logistics sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)