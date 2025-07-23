New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Companies holding licences issued by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) will be required to comply with all the provisions of the defence ministry's security manual for licensed defence industries 2025 before commencing production.

According to an order of the DPIIT, the Department of Defence Production has reviewed the existing Security Manual for Licensed Defence Industries (SMLDI) 2014 after detailed consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

"The companies having industrial licenses issued by this department will ensure compliance to all the provisions of the SMLDI 2025 before commencing production of the Licensed item(s)," the DPIIT said.

This security manual prescribes minimum standards of security and other safeguards required to be put in place by the licensee in the interest of national safety and security.

