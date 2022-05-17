Chennai, May 17 (PTI) Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals has acquired five hospitals in Punjab and Haryana region, as it pegs to meet the unmet demand to provide super-specialty eye care service, the company said on Tuesday.

With the acquisition of the hospitals -- two in Chandigarh, two in Panchkula (Haryana) and one in Mohali, Punjab, the total number of centres of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals in the country to 110.

The acquisitions include Mirchia's Laser Eye Clinic, JP Eye Hospital, Monica's Eye Clinic. The eye care major, in a statement, however did not disclose the details of the transaction.

"We are absolutely delighted that these five eye hospitals, counted among Tricity's (Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali) top eyecare facilities are now a part of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospitals. North India, especially Punjab and Haryana is a very important market for us due to the unmet demand for super specialty eyecare...," Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Chairman, Dr Amar Agarwal said.

"As India's leading chain of eye hospitals, we are delighted to establish our presence in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, and are fully committed to offer the best eye care to our patients," he said.

Recently, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals raised over Rs 1,000 crore to fuel its expansion plans and to deploy latest technologies.

According to Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, CEO, Dr Adil Agarwal, the company has drawn up "aggressive growth plans" especially to serve North Indian markets.

"We have added more than 60 units to our network in the past five years alone and plan to double our current network of hospitals to more than 200 in the next 3-4 years", he said.

