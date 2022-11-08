New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal Path Labs on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 24.8 per cent to Rs 72.4 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 96.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations, however, grew 7.1 per cent to Rs 533.8 crore during the period under review, from Rs 498.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Dr Lal Path Labs said its non-COVID revenue increased 14.8 per cent in Q2 FY23 to Rs 514 crore, from Rs 448 crore in the year-ago period.

