New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced the launch of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, used to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients, in the US market.

The company has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in 1 gram strength after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl is available in 1 gram capsules in bottle count size of 120's count.

Dr Reddy's Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gram, is approved as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 5,272.05 apiece on the BSE. SVK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)