Una, May 15 (PTI) The draft delimitation of wards for the Zila Parishad Una has been published under Section 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, Rule 9 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Election) Rules, 1994, and Rule 2 of the Revised Election Rules, 2025, officials said.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said here on Thursday.

Also Read | UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

He said that any person having objections or suggestions regarding the draft may submit them in writing to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Una, within seven days from the date of the notification.

According to the draft, there are 17 constituencies in Zila Parishad Una. Among these, the Panchayat Samitis of Amb, Bangana and Gagret have three wards each, while Haroli and Una have four wards each.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)