New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 53,74,97,212 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 70.53 times subscription, the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times and non-institutional investors 37.66 times.

The IPO was entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares.

Also Read | Moradabad Fire: 3 Kids Among 5 Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts at House-cum-Godown in Asalatpura.

The offer was priced in the range of Rs 308-326 a share.

On Tuesday, DreamFolks Services had raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors.

It facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room, and baggage transfer services.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)