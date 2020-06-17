Latest News | Dredging Corporation Appoints Sumiran Bansal as CFO
New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India has appointed Sumiran Bansal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Monday.
Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.
The board has accorded approval for "designation of Sumiran Bansal, Chief General Manager (Finance) as the CFO of the Company w.e.f 15/06/2020 in place of D Subba Rao, HOD (Finance)," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also informed BSE about the voluntary delisting of shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange and said the listing will continue with other two stock exchanges – NSE and BSE.
Also Read | Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)