Latest News | Dredging Corporation Appoints Sumiran Bansal as CFO

New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India has appointed Sumiran Bansal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Monday.

The board has accorded approval for "designation of Sumiran Bansal, Chief General Manager (Finance) as the CFO of the Company w.e.f 15/06/2020 in place of D Subba Rao, HOD (Finance)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also informed BSE about the voluntary delisting of shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange and said the listing will continue with other two stock exchanges – NSE and BSE.

