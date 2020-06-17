Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | Dredging Corporation Appoints Sumiran Bansal as CFO

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Dredging Corporation Appoints Sumiran Bansal as CFO

New Delhi, June 17 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India has appointed Sumiran Bansal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Monday.

Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The board has accorded approval for "designation of Sumiran Bansal, Chief General Manager (Finance) as the CFO of the Company w.e.f 15/06/2020 in place of D Subba Rao, HOD (Finance)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also informed BSE about the voluntary delisting of shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange and said the listing will continue with other two stock exchanges – NSE and BSE.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement