Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 05:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Tecno Spark Power 2 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 17: Heating up the sub-Rs 10,000 India smartphone market, TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Wednesday launched the SPARK Power 2 that introduces two major segment-first features: a seven-inch Dot Notch display with stereo sound dual speakers and a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charger. Priced at Rs 9,999, the phone brings the power of a 16MP front camera and 16MP quad-camera set up at the rear, even as the seven-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.6 percent screen body ratio aims to make the new smartphone an entertainment "tour de force".

"In the wake of COVID-19, the importance of telecommuting has increased significantly. People's smartphones are now a primary medium of work, information and entertainment. With this increasing reliance on the device, the demand for more, better features at an affordable price point has gone up," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said on the launch of SPARK Power 2. "With this new launch we will firmly establish Spark series as the best battery smartphone series," Talapatra said.

The 6000mAh battery with an 18W Fast Charger will allow customers to enjoy three continuous hours of calling on a 10-minute charge as well as the 50 per cent of the battery can be charged in just 1 hours' time, the company said. TECNO claimed that once fully charged, users of the new smartphone will be able to enjoy 376 hours standby time, 37 hours calling, 19 hours Internet, 155 hours music, 13 hours game playing and 14 hours video playback. The company has partnered with Flipkart to boost online sales of SPARK Power 2.

"While offline remains our dominant channel, we realize that consumers are gravitating to the online space, and accordingly, we want to ramp up our online presence with unique tie-ups with e-commerce platforms," Talapatra said.

"Flipkart is currently the leader in the e-commerce space and in the mobile category, and we believe our collaboration with them for the sale of SPARK Power 2 is a great way to consolidate our online position."

TECNO has invested a lot in the looks of SPARK Power 2 as it brings together 2.5D curved edges, slim bezels and a matte finish. The SPARK Power 2 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The device runs on HIOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and an Octa-core 2.0GHz processor. The phone is available in two colour variants -- ice jadeite and misty grey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
'Protect the Pride' Campaign Android 10 HiOS 6.1 Spark Power 2 SPARK Power 2 India Sale SPARK Power 2 Price Tecno Tecno Spark Power 2 Tecno Spark Power 2 India Price
You might also like
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India, Check Prices & Availability
Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999
Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart
Technology

Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 5G Smartphones Now Available for Online Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 5G Smartphones Now Available for Online Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement