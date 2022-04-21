Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI): A local court sentenced two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing and transporting 1335.4 kg of cannabis (ganja) in January 2020.

Also Read | NIT Durgapur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 106 Non-Teaching Posts at nitdgp.ac.in; Check Details Here.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar guilty under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years each. Also, the two were fined Rs 1 lakh each, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a release on Thursday.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Set for April 25, 2022.

In 2020, sleuths of the DRI intercepted a goods vehicle passing through Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza and after due process, they seized the ganja being transported and arrested Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar. After investigation, the officers of DRI filed a complaint against the accused before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge.

Based on the complaint, trial was conducted and the two, aged about 33, were convicted, and sentenced, the DRI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)