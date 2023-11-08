Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) A drug smuggler was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he came to collect two packets of heroin that were airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Amritsar, an official said on Wednesday.

The BSF troops intercepted the drone and also heard the sound of it dropping something near Bachhiwind village on the intervening night of November 7 and 8, the BSF official said.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel noticed that two smugglers were trying to escape from a paddy field. After a chase, one of them was apprehended while the other managed to flee, according to the official.

The BSF troops along with Punjab Police later recovered two packets of heroin weighing 1.050 kg from the field and two motorcycles of the smugglers.

"Vigilant troops of @BSF_Punjab apprehended a smuggler who had come to collect a consignment of drugs dropped by a Pakistani drone. Following questioning, @BSF_Punjab & @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and seized appx 1 kg of heroin.

"Additionally, two motorcycles belonging to other smugglers who were accompanying the apprehended individual were seized by BSF from Village Bachiwind," the BSF said in a post on X.

In another incident, the BSF recovered a bottle containing 350 grams of heroin from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar, officials said.

