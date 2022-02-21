Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Snacks brand Happilo on Monday said it has raised USD 25 million (around Rs 186 crore) from Motilal Oswal Private Equity to expand into a newer category.

The 2016-established company is planning to build its 'direct to consumer' healthy snacks business that includes dry fruits, trail mixes, nut protein bars and muesli after the funding, a statement said.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y1S & OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Sale Now Live in India, Check Offers Here.

The company, which had last raised USD 12 million from A91 Partners in February last year, is profitable and claimed to be a category leader that has witnessed a four-times growth in its business in the last two years.

Happilo's promoter and chief executive Vikas Nahar said it is targeting to hit a revenue rate of Rs 2,000 crore in the next four years.

Also Read | Vivo V23e 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,990; Now Available for Online Sale.

"Partnering with MOPE will help accelerate our growth plans and significantly scale the business from current levels. Their prior experience of investing and working with category leaders within the food and beverages segment will add significant value,” Nahar said.

Dry fruits segment is an almost entirely unorganized category and Happilo is the fastest growing brand within it, MOPE's managing director and chief executive Vishal Tulsyan said, adding, “As the country increasingly moves online, we believe the digital channels will be a strong enabler for consumer businesses to scale at a rapid pace.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)