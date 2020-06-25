Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has stood first in the 'surface water category' in the latest rankings of the National Hydrology Project (NHP), the utility said on Thursday.

The rankings for May 2020 were made on the basis of assessment of annual rainfall and water flow in rivers, real-time data collection, conduct of training programmes and data digitisation, a statement said.

Thirty-three surface and ground water agencies in the states and Union Territories were taken into consideration for the rankings, released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The DVC has an allocation of Rs 50 crore as grant-in-aid under the NHP, which is a Central sector scheme.

Under this project, the DVC is taking up works such as Real Time Data Acquisition (RTDAS) through sensors and satellite telemetry, Real Time Decision Support System (RTDSS) through latest software, sedimentation survey of all reservoirs, automation of water drawal by consumers, water quality assessment, institutional strengthening for improving water resources management.

