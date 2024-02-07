Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) E.I.D. Parry India Ltd has recorded a consolidated profit after tax for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 216.52 crore.

The city-headquartered sugar manufacturer had registered a consolidated PAT at Rs 481.60 crore, in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The consolidated profit after tax for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2023 stood at Rs 1,323.27 crore, as against the Rs 1,540.84 crore a year ago.

The total income during the quarter under review on a consolidated basis slipped to Rs 7,811.32 crore, from Rs 9,855.36 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2023, the consolidated total income was recorded at Rs 24,036.90 crore, as compared to Rs 28,417.74 crore registered during the same period of the last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, company Managing Director S Suresh said, "the operating performance of the sugar segment for the current Q3 has been lower as compared to the Q3 of the previous year on account of reduction in export volume due to restrictions imposed by the government, partially offset by the increase in domestic volume and realisation."

"Cane crushed for the quarter has been slightly lower than the corresponding quarter of the previous year and the sugar recovery has marginally reduced due to prevailing climatic conditions," he said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)