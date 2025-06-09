Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao said on Monday that E-Khata has been made mandatory for building plan approval from July 1.

E-Khata is an electronic property certificate that maintains ownership information in an online database.

According to BBMP, from July 1, the procedure of forwarding property ownership records to the Revenue Department for verification will also be discontinued.

Rao also said under the "Trust & Verify" approach, preliminary plan approvals will be confirmed or rejected with valid reasons by the respective assistant directors (town planning) within a specified timeframe.

The BBMP currently provides online building plan approval through the EoDB-OBPS software, said a release issued by BBMP. Additionally, the Revenue Department of the BBMP has implemented the E-Aasthi software, through which E-Khatas are already being issued for properties within the BBMP limits, the release said.

