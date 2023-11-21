New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Transition from regular SIM to e-SIM will enhance convenience for subscribers and make tracking of lost smartphone easier, Bharti Airtel CEO and managing director Gopal Vittal said on Tuesday.

In a letter, Vittal urged subscribers to adopt e-SIM for Airtel services as all devices that support an e-SIM feature are compatible with the Airtel e-SIM.

He said an e-SIM is an online extension of regular SIM card and with it subscribers will no longer need to have access to the physical SIM card on their phone.

"In instances of theft, if your device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of your e-SIM, since they are unlike the traditional SIMs that could be physically removed from phones. This will also make a lost smartphone easier to track," Vittal said.

E-Sim comes embedded in the smartphone and services of multiple mobile operators can be configured on the same SIM digitally.

It cannot be thrown out of the smartphone as it can be done with regular SIM card.

"What is more, you will be able to use multiple mobile numbers on a single e-SIM, should you choose to do so. It is also very easy to change devices with an e-SIM," Vittal said.

He said that Airtel customers can install e-SIM service on their smartphone that supports e-SIM feature by following instruction on Airtel Thanks App.

"As soon as the e-SIM profile is downloaded and enabled, it is activated. As I said, we at Airtel want to do everything we can to ensure that you have as convenient and efficient a connectivity experience as possible," Vittal said.

