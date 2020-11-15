Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been selected for the Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Best Zonal Railway Shield-2020 for all round performance among all the zones in Indian Railways, an official statement said.

This is a very prestigious honour for any zonal railway and East Coast Railway will receive this shield for the third time, the statement said. The ECoR had bagged this shield for all round performance in 2008-09 and 2015-16, the statement said.

This shield, instituted in the memory of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, freedom fighter and former union minister, is given every year to the zonal railway, whose performance is adjudged to be best among all zonal railways. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will hand over the shield to ECoR during National Railway Award Function.

East Coast Railway will also receive traffic transportation shield, accounts and financial management shield and sales management shield during the event, it said.

ECoR loaded 200.85 million tonnes of freight in 2019- 2020 fiscal, which was an increase of 4.73 per cent over the previous financial year, it said.

