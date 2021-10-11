Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 11 (PTI) Eight people allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested during raids in Deogarh district on Monday, a police officer said.

Nine mobile phones, 15 SIM cards and three ATM cards, a two-wheeler and Rs 5,000 in cash were seized from their possession, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber), Sumit Prasad, said.

The raids were conducted in different locations under the limits of the Town police station, Devipur police station and Pathrol police station.

