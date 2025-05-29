Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd plans to sell its commercial project in Bengaluru valued at Rs 3,200-3,700 crore as part of its strategy to monetise assets.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Embassy Developments informed that the Board "considered and noted that the company is in the process of considering a divestment of one of its projects located in Whitefield, Bangalore."

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Embassy Developments said it will offer an acquisition opportunity to Embassy Office Parks REIT involving a commercial real estate development project, comprising a potential leasable area of about 3.3 million square feet upon completion, with an estimated gross development value in the range of Rs 3,200-3,700 crore.

The opportunity is preliminary and is subject to, among other things, entry into definitive agreements and obtaining approvals, including from third parties, shareholders and unitholders, it said.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Embassy Developments reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.98 crore for the quarter ended March as against a net loss of Rs 99.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1182.61 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 401.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit stood at Rs 193.63 crore in the last fiscal as against a net loss of Rs 517.39 crore in the preceding year.

Total income increased to Rs 2546.97 crore last fiscal from Rs 1217.53 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Embassy Developments, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)