Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Gulf carrier Emirates operated a special flight with Airbus A380 from Dubai to Bengaluru on Friday ahead of the launch of the full-fledge service with the aircraft from October 30.

Emirates flight EK562 carrying 224 passengers took off from Dubai International Airport at 10 hrs and landed in Bengaluru at 15:40 hrs local time, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the private airport operator, said in a statement.

This marks the full-length double-decker jetliner's first commercial flight to the southern Indian airport.

"Bengaluru has become the first city in south India to be served by Emirates' flagship A380 services. The arrival of this wide-body aircraft today shows the operational capability and rising passenger demand at BLR Airport. The new A380 service will not only meet the strong travel demand but also help to stimulate traffic between the two markets," said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer at BIAL.

The Emirates A380 on the new route will be operated daily in three class configurations -- first, business and economy.

India is a vast market with high demand for Emirates' services to destinations across its network, and the introduction of A380 includes an additional point in the country, said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates.

Currently, Emirates operates A380 to over 30 destinations across the globe and plans to deploy the aircraft to over 40 destinations by March 2023, according to the statement.

