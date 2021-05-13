New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Thursday reported a 21.35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 68.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.2 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 278.2 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 248.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March 2021, the company's net profit stood at Rs 355.1 crore as against Rs 296.5 crore in 2019-20.

Revenue from operations was Rs 1,211.9 crore. It was Rs 1,074 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.

"FY21 was a game changer for us during which we have registered robust improvement across all business and financial metrics," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)