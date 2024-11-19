New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) logged over nine per cent on-year rise in new workers enrolment at 20.58 lakh under its ESI Scheme in September, 2024, according to payroll data.

Number of new employees registered during the month of September 2023 stood at 18.88 lakh, stated a labour ministry statement.

According to the statement, the provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added in September, 2024, registering a 9 per cent rise in net registrations compared to September, 2023.

As many 23,043 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme during September this year, ensuring social security to more workers, it stated.

Through the data, the ministry pointed out that it is noticeable that out of the total 20.58 lakh employees added during the month under review, 10.05 lakh employees amounting to around 48.83 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.91 lakh in September, 2024.

Besides, a total of 64 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of September, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

