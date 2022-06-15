New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will set up three new hospitals at Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Paradip in Odisha.

Teli along with Union Eduction Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated an ESIC hospital in Angul and a Sub-Regional Office in Jharsuguda, a labour ministry statement said.

As per the statement, Teli said three new ESIC hospitals, one 150-bedded at Bhubaneswar, one 100-bedded at Duburi in Jajpur and one 30-bedded at Paradip have been sanctioned by the Centre.

He said the labour force is the backbone of the nation's development and the Centre is taking all round steps to ensure their holistic development.

About the e-shram initiative, Teli said 27 crore labourers, including 1.3 crore from Odisha from the unorganised sector have registered in the portal and various social sector benefits are being extended to them.

Teli also talked about the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana and said that a new facility is being introduced through which employers of workers like the housemaids in the unorganized sector can contribute their share of pension for workers concerned.

Angul and Jharsuguda have many industries, so also labour force.

Hence it is the duty of the government to ensure their wellbeing and this hospital as well as the sub-regional office will serve that purpose, said Pradhan.

While formally inaugurating the hospital at Angul, he said, it has acted as a 'Sanjeevani' for the people of Odisha and saved many lives during the second wave of the pandemic.

The hospital aims at benefiting more than 3 lakh people in Angul and adjacent districts with super-specialty services while the sub-regional office at Jharsuguda aims at benefiting around 2 lakh workers in 13 districts of Odisha.

Talking about the initiatives of the government in the past eight years, Pradhan said the Modi government has replaced the provision of royalty with the District Mineral Fund scheme, which ensured that mineral rich districts get adequate funds for development directly from the Centre.

Pradhan also said that the government has significantly increased the minimum wages of labourers by about 50 per cent during the past eight years.

The minister, highlighting the e-shram database, said the skill development and labour and employment ministries have been collaborating to conduct skill development training of the labour force.

He said that through e-shram, the Centre now has collected the information of about 27 crore registered labourers and this data now will be used for their benefit with extension of several social sector schemes and also skill development training.

