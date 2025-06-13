New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife and executor of the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has offloaded the estate's entire stake in Nazara Technologies through open market sales.

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 44,45,120 shares and a 5.07 per cent stake in the gaming and esports firm, as of June 6, 2025.

"From 9th June 2025 to 12th June 2025, they (The Estate of the Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) had sold shares totaling to 17,21,500 shares (i.e 1.9648 per cent) and on 13th June 2025, they sold 27,23,620 shares thereby resulting in a total change of 5.0734 per cent since the last disclosure made.

"As on date there is no shareholding of the Estate of Late Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Nazara Technologies Limited," the filing said.

As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE and NSE, Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 14.23 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies on the NSE, and 13 lakh shares of the company on the BSE on Friday.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,225.19-1,225.63 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 333.76 crore.

Details of the buyers of Nazara Technologies shares could not be ascertained on the stock exchanges.

Jhunjhunwala, between June 2-6, 2025, sold 17,38,500 shares (1.98 per cent of total share capital) of Nazara Technologies.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's "Big Bull', invested Rs 180 crore in Nazara Technologies back in 2017-18.

The exit is estimated to be at approximately Rs 770 crore, translating into 4-fold returns for the Estate, according to sources.

The shares of Nazara Technologies rallied 7.6 per cent each on Friday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,341.80 and Rs 1,340 per share on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

