Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) EV charging infrastructure firm EVRE on Thursday said it has joined hands with Mad About Wheels (MAW) to set up charging infrastructure and enable dealerships across over 100 cities with more than 500 chargers to begin with.

The implementation will include setting up 100 charging stations in first 30 cities by March 2022.

EVRE and MAW will work together to strengthen charging infrastructure across the rest of the cities to support the fast-growing EV adoption across these sub-urban communities, it stated.

The move is aimed at helping the respective dealer network operators and EV owners with easy access to quality EV charging facility, majorly in tier-II/III cities, EVRE said.

MAW will enable all deployment at its e-retail partners, in association with EVRE, offering them value-added services with no cost of asset ownership to them, it said adding that EVRE will manufacture, establish, own and operate this EV charging infrastructure.

The tariffs for charging EVs will be in accordance with the electricity tariff in respective locations, and enabled through the EVRE App available on all app stores, the company said.

Krishna K Jasti, co-founder and CEO of EVRE, said, "We at EVRE strive to increase the touchpoints for EVs with our EV charging infrastructure and continue to increase our footprint across the country. MAW provides us one such platform that enables us to reach out to the length of breadth of the country, touching a majority of the districts within a year."

It added that infrastructure to their existing set-up will help dealers with incremental revenue for utilising the chargers as public infrastructure, as well as utilising the parking spaces for charging hubs, he said.

"We believe that tier-II/III cities in India will play an important role in pushing the clean mobility drive and we are fully geared-up to satiate that demand across the country with our hub model," said Jasti.

It stated that e-two/three-wheelers are a rural phenomenon, where public charging infrastructure will play a decisive role in the efficient take-off of the EV revolution in the country.

The company said that with the first EV-ready more than 100-strong dealer network, MAW and EVRE aim to start building the EV ecosystem across the nation.

"At Mad About Wheels, our focus is to provide consumer-centric infrastructure to enable our dealer-partners by providing enhanced experience for our existing and potential EV-customers, brands in association, new partnership in discussion," said Amresh Khar, co-founder of Mad About Wheels.

Under the arrangement, dealers get the charging point exclusive and free of investment in these assets, he said.

Khar added that the partnership with EVRE helps MAW in completing the loop of providing 360o services, and to its customers by providing charging touch-points at convenient last-mile locations as well as drive profitability for the dealer-partners at the same time.

