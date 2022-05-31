Balasore, May 31 (PTI) A retired army man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually misbehaving with an 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The action was taken against the man after a complaint was lodged against him regarding the incident at a village under Berhampur police station area on Monday, police said.

The girl had come to collect some fruits from the 62-year-old man when he took her to his garden and sexually misbehaved with her.

The man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

