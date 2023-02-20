New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday announced that former telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan has joined the industry body as the chairperson, with immediate effect.

Sundararajan will guide the forum in its mission of improving affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India, according to a statement from BIF.

Also Read | When Is Mizoram Statehood Day 2023? Know the Date, History and Significance of the Day When the State Came Into Existence.

"BIF today welcomed Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and Chairperson, Digital Communications Commission (DCC)...as the chairperson of the organisation with immediate effect," it said.

Sundararajan has also served as the Secretary to Government of India in the ministries of steel, information technology and telecom. She retired as Chairperson of DCC in July 2019, the statement said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance - Everything To Know About This Statehood Day.

During her tenure, she played a key role in steering various important tech policies and initiatives across the domains of telecom and hardware manufacturing, e-governance, digital payments, data protection, cyber security, and tech startups, BIF added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)