New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Exit strategy is essential for every entrepreneur and also developing leaders to create a succession plan, which is the key for creating a legacy for them and their companies, emphasised a new book 'A visionary leader- Creating Future for your organization'.

The book authored by Dr Anil Sureen was released here on last Sunday.

Sureen is a physician, ICF-coach/mentor and licensed NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) trainer and his passion is to support entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives and those facing stress at their workplace and personal life.

This book is about preparing the present day leaders for the challenges when diversity, artificial intelligence and digital media are new-age norms and everything is global.

The book signifies the importance of having an exit strategy for every entrepreneur and developing leaders to create a succession plan, which is the key for creating a legacy for every leader and his company.

The mindset of every leader for developing new leaders and creating a culture for learning and growth is the key for creating a legacy for himself and for his company, it emphasised.

Every decision that a leader takes creates not only a local impact but a global impact too. This makes competencies of leaders a key matter to be addressed and developed, it says.

The book takes you through 8 steps to refine the skills for every person in a leadership role be it an entrepreneur or a CEO (Chief Executive Officer).

A simple skill of understanding the vision, mission, values of the company and aligning with the core values of the self is now a key skill to be developed, it states.

Also the importance of mindset, attitude and discipline are some of the skills that this book highlights.

